Oklahoma City Teen Killed In Mexico Attack, Family Identified
The 13-year-old Oklahoman killed during an ambush attack on a Mexican highway has been identified.
Simei Lopez died late Saturday when authorities said armed individuals crashed into two vehicles traveling along the Reynosa-Nuevo Laredo road in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas. The armed individuals reportedly shot up both vehicles and fatally wounded the Oklahoma teen.
Simei was in Mexico visiting his family with his brother, Abdiel, and his parents, Juanita and Oscar Lopez, of Oklahoma City.
According to a Go Fund Me account set up by family friends, Juanita Lopez was shot multiple times and is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.
The U.S. State Department issued the following statement Monday:
“We can confirm that one U.S. citizen was killed, and two U.S. citizens injured, in an attack in Tamaulipas, Mexico on January 4. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss, and we are providing them all appropriate consular assistance. We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into this brutal attack. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we have no further comment at this time.”