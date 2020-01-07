News
Spirit AeroSystems Offers Voluntary Layoffs To Employees
Tuesday, January 7th 2020, 12:37 PM CST
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Spirit Aerosystems announces it will soon offer employees a voluntary layoff.
CEO Tom Gentile sent out an email offering the voluntary layoffs to employees in Tulsa, McAlester, and Wichita. The announcement comes just weeks after Spirit announced the suspension of their 737 max program.
Gentile says the future outlook of the max remains strong and leadership at Spirit is doing everything to try and avoid involuntary layoffs.