Federal Agency Provides New Tools In Search For Remains Of Missing Welch Girls
PICHER, Oklahoma - Tuesday is the beginning of a two-day search in the ongoing efforts to find the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman. They disappeared 20 years ago after a sleepover in Welch.
Representatives with the U.S. Department of the Interior's Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement have a special camera and lighting to help examine mine shaft floors and evaluate the integrity of the shaft walls.
In December of 1999, investigators found the bodies of Ashley's parents in their burned out mobile home in Welch - but Ashley and her friend, Lauria were no where to be found. Investigators say three men kidnapped the 16-year-old girls, killed them, then dumped their bodies somewhere in the Picher area.
Ronnie Busick is the only suspect in the case still living.