Peanut Butter Football Dip
TULSA, Oklahoma - We welcomed back All Things Cake owner Janette Stenstrom back to News On 6 this week.
For any football fans out there or anyone planning on hosting a watch party or tailgate, she's got the perfect treat! It's called Peanut Butter Football dip!
1/2c butter- softened
8oz cream cheese
2c peanut butter
1tsp vanilla
3c powdered sugar
1c mini chocolate chips
Chocolate sprinkles or chocolate chips for the outside of the football
White frosting for the football laces
1.) Cream butter, cream cheese and peanut butter until mixed using a hand mixer. Mix in vanilla.
2.) Add powdered sugar 1/2c at a time and mix until combined. Mix in chocolate chips.
3.) Turn out mixture on a large sheet of wax paper. Use your hands to form into a football shape.
4.) Place wax paper onto your serving plate; Cover in sprinkles or chocolate chips; Pipe laces; Chill until ready to serve.