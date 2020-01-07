News
Tulsa Man Arrested For Christmas Eve Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - A convicted felon was arrested again for a Christmas Eve shooting near a Tulsa Walgreens.
Derek Lovell was booked into jail on Sunday on several complaints including shooting with intent to kill. Tulsa Police say Lovell shot Billy Pickrell three times after finding out the victim was with his girlfriend.
Investigators say the victim stumbled into the Walgreens near 31st and Garnett for help. Police say Lovell has a criminal history including concealing stolen property and larceny.