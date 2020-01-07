Tulsa African-American Resource Center Hosts Race Massacre Discussion
TULSA, Oklahoma - The African-American Resource Center of the Tulsa City-County Library will host a discussion about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday night, January 7.
It's being held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Martin Regional Library near 21st and Garnett. Library officials said they will discuss the historical trauma of the massacre.
There is also a free screening of the Movie "Detroit" set in 1967 during a time of rioting and unrest that led to the deaths of several African-American men. Tulsa Community College's Dewayne Dickens, Ph.D. and Ramona Curtis will be on hand to lead the discussion.
The discussion comes after a survey team from the Oklahoma Archeological Survey plans to do more research at Oaklawn Cemetery for the possibility of mass graves.
The next public oversight meeting is scheduled for February 3rd.