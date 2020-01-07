Woman Dies While In Custody At Tulsa City Jail
TULSA, Oklahoma - A 46-year-old woman died Monday morning while in the Tulsa city jail.
It is the first time a person has died in Tulsa‘s municipal jail since it opened. Tulsa police spokesman Shane Tuell says the woman had turned herself in on January 2nd for a warrant for second-degree larceny.
According to Tuell, she reported not feeling well when she entered the jail and was examined by an EMSA paramedic and cleared, according to police.
Tuell said the woman was offered breakfast by staff and a few minutes later found unresponsive. She was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead there. Tulsa Police say an investigation is underway and the medical examiner has the body but there are no suspicious indicators surrounding the death.
The woman’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.