News
Rogers County Man Arrested On Child Pornography Complaint
Tuesday, January 7th 2020, 4:28 PM CST
Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Rogers County man was arrested for aggravated child pornography and violation of the computer crimes act. Tulsa Police Cyber Crimes detectives, Homeland Security Investigations agents and OSBI agents served a warrant at the home of Claremore resident Daniel West.
The arrest report said authorities discovered more than 100 images of child pornography on his cell phone.
West admitted to detectives he used an app on his cell phone to access child porn on a daily basis, according to the arresting officer.