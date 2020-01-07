News
Oklahomans Travel To Washington For Annual Petroleum Industry Event
Tuesday, January 7th 2020, 6:18 PM CST
Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C - The nation's top oil and gas executives, analysts and policy makers met Tuesday at the nation's capitol to talk about the current state of the industry and what's next.
The American Petroleum Institute's annual meeting is a big event for the industry, and also big for Oklahoma oil and gas companies - several of which had people in Washington D.C.
It's estimated that one in five jobs in Oklahoma is tied either directly or indirectly to the oil and gas industry. Nationwide, it's almost 11 million jobs.
The industry may be in a downturn right now, but the talk at the event was all upbeat.
Watch the video attached to this story for more.