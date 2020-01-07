Keep Your Resolutions With Reasor's 'Think Well' Program
BIXBY, Oklahoma - Reasor’s has a new program running in all its stores this month. It’s called Think Well. The program is designed to help customers make healthier choices in the New Year.
Not surprisingly, the pharmacy is the center of the information universe where this new program is concerned. Renee Cuaderes is the pharmacy manager at the Reasor's in Bixby.
She said pharmacists answer dozens of health related questions every day so it’s a natural starting place.
"Actually, healthy means different things to different people," Cuaderes said.
So to help, they’ve highlighted good choices all over the store with “shelf cards” which might offer a healthier choice than what you might reach for. Additionally, there’s a printed supplement with all the items listed and whether it might be gluten-free or sugar-free - or friendly to a particular diet like Keto or Paleo.
Think Well runs all month questions….ask the pharmacist.