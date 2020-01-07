Tulsa Mayor Holds Town Hall For Public Comment On Search For New Police Chief
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsans got their first chance to tell the mayor what they want to see from the next police chief during a town hall meeting at Hardesty Library January 7.
Topics ranged from race relations to mental health as the city starts to search for the person who will be Tulsa’s next police chief.
It was a packed house Tulsa leaders moderated the first community meeting following current TPD Chief Chuck Jordan’s announcement of retiring later this year.
He’s served as chief since 2010.
“You want to have structures and systems where citizens and police officers are empowered to work together to keep the community safe,” said Mayor GT Bynum.
Mayor Bynum told the community seven internal candidates have applied but he wants to hear what matters to citizens, so he opened the mic.
“How is the police chief going to address race relations on the city?” said a citizen.
Along with a focus on improving race relations, people also mentioned wanting a chief who recognizes their own bias and bias in the city.
“It took me years to recognize my bias and acknowledge it – and make choices differently,” another citizen said.
Some brought up a focus on mental health, like a group of mothers who all lost their children to suicide.
Mara Muskrat said her daughter was a police officer and wishes she would have had more resources for mental health.
“To let your feelings be understood without someone passing judgement is a great step forward,” Muskrat said.
Other people said they want to see the new chief focus on homeless help and addiction recovery.
“The people have a voice. The city has to act on what the people express,” said attendee Suzanne Hannum.
Moderator Karen Gilbert with the Crime Prevention Network said the opportunity is unique and everyone in Tulsa should take advantage.
“How often do we appoint a police chief? Public safety is something on everybody’s mind all the time,” Gilbert said.
There are two more public meetings this week.
Wednesday, Jan. 8 -
Rudisill Library
1520 N. Hartford Ave.
Ancestral Hall
6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9 -
OU-Tulsa
4502 E. 41st St.
Learning Center - Room 145
6 p.m.