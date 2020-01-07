Statistics Show Increased Diversity Within Tulsa Co. Sheriff's Office
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - New statistics show an increase in the amount of people from minority groups working in some positions within the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff told News On 6 he believed this increase is due to his office getting out into all communities. He said there is still more work to be done.
"It’s things like that. Where you go out and you make the effort to engage these communities, you start to see the results," said Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado.
Regalado said between 2016 to 2019 he has seen about a 10% increase in the number of African American detention officers and about a 4% increase in non-law enforcement positions.
He said there has also been an increase in the number of Hispanic employees working in non-sworn positions, all of which he said he is proud of.
“I think we are seeing an increase because we have made an effort to engage all of our communities and does that mean we made an effort going to North Tulsa? Absolutely. Have we made an effort going to South Tulsa? Absolutely. West, East, and in our rural areas as well,” said Sheriff Regalado.
He said the sheriff’s office makes a concerted effort to also go to different events.
“From a Hispanic standpoint, Cinco de mayo is a big one. We go out east, we hold the career guidance festival for Hispanic youth every year. From African American, we are everywhere, we are north, south, east and west. We also hold the career guidance fairs in partnership with Tulsa Tech,” he said.
Deputy Tina Resendez said she's seen that increase first hand. She started her career working in the jail before transitioning into a deputy role. She said branching out into all communities is a must.
"You just see that it is important to recruit applicants that represent the community. We try to get a broad base of people," said Resendez.
Regalado also acknowledged a drop in the amount of African American and Native American deputies, which he said is being looked into from 2016 to 2019. In the end, he said no matter your race or ethnicity, if you are the best person for the job – you will get hired.
"We recruit the best people and they will come the best people regardless of what community or race that you are from," said the Sheriff.
There are currently 594 people who work for the Sheriff’s Office.
215 are sworn and certified personnel. 245 are Detention Officers and 135 are civilian staff.
The sheriff’s office said they are hiring for different positions.