Man Arrested After Rogers County Chase Ends In Tulsa
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man is in the Rogers County Jail after leading deputies on a 30 minute chase that ended in Tulsa.
Police said just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies tried to make a traffic stop near the Hard Rock Casino.
They said Sammie Young gave them a false name and when they tried to get him out of the truck he nearly ran over the deputies.
They said Young led them on a chase all over the East side of Tulsa, then headed west on I-44 to Peoria, before turning around and heading back east.
Police were able to take out one tires on the truck using stop sticks then, police said, Young bailed.
TPD used their helicopters FLIR system, which is “Forward Looking Infared,” to find Young hiding in a shed and then arrested him.
Deputies said Young is in jail and faces possible charges for assault with dangerous weapon and eluding; he also had a $30,000 warrant out of Tulsa