News
Man Accused Of Public Drunkenness Arrested After Car Hits Fence
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a car lost control and went through a fence near a daycare center at 48th Street and Mingo around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Police said a driver hit a curb and ended up through a fence at the Legacy Childhood Education Center.
When police got there, they found a Chevrolet Malibu with heavy damage to the front.
Police said they found the male driver outside of his car.
Police said they can't technically put him in the car when the crash happened, but they do know the car belongs to him.
Police arrested him on complaints of public drunkenness.