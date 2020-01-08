The stronger and 2nd wave will near the state Friday bringing more rain and thunder including the possibility of severe weather to portions of eastern and southeastern OK as well as northeast Texas. As the cold front passes the area Friday night, the main upper level trough will be nearing the state with much colder air aloft moving directly over northeastern OK Saturday morning. Any moisture remaining near the region will have a chance to transition to some wintry mix into snow before ending Saturday midday to early afternoon. This 2nd and stronger upper level wave is still almost 3000 miles removed from the region this morning and will not be approaching the Pacific Northwest until Thursday morning. Until this system draws closer to the continental U.S. mainland, the winter portion of the forecast for Saturday may continue to go through some major changes. I usually wait until these pacific based systems are on-shore before making specific forecasts such as exact locations, amounts and precipitation types due to the potential for large errors in the 72 hour to 84 hour periods out from a possible winter event.