President Trump To Address The Nation After Iranian Missile Attack
President Trump is set to address the nation at the White House on Wednesday morning, his first public remarks after Iran launched ballistic missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq. There are currently no reports of casualties.
The president will speak at 11 a.m. from the Grand Foyer at the White House. He announced he would speak in a tweet after the strikes on Tuesday.
"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning," the president tweeted.
Iran's missile launch was a response to a deadly U.S. strike that killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.
Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham told CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge that he has been pushing the administration for days to lay out their strategic objectives in Iran, what amounts to an end game. De-escalation for the sake of de-escalation is not enough, Graham said, insisting Tehran must modify its behavior.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
First published on January 8, 2020 / 9:16 AM
