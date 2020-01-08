"I am active in the community. I have a nonprofit, and I work with TPD and with the sheriff's department and other entities in the city. I want to be transparent in this process."



The nine-page affidavit filed by Tulsa police said Richard Baxter was a paralegal for Shannon Scott, who was charged with domestic assault. The affiant states Scott had a history of intimidating witnesses by calling them and having other people call them.



A judge ordered Scott not to have any contact with the witnesses or victims in the domestic assault case, but police said Scott had Baxter contact the victim.



The affidavit said: "defendant Baxter repeatedly contacted (the victim) "K.C.," despite her requests for them to stop and court orders prohibiting them from doing so, in an attempt to get her to change her testimony or not testify at all."