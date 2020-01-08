News
Muskogee County Deputies Investigating Explosive Device Found During Traffic Stop
Wednesday, January 8th 2020, 12:43 PM CST
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating what appears to be an improvised explosive device found during a traffic stop on Highway 62 between Muskogee and Fort Gibson.
According to deputies, the driver was initially pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt. Deputies say he was then placed in custody for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
While searching the vehicle deputies found what appeared to be and an explosive device. OHP arrived to assist and the highway was closed for about 9 minutes but is open again.
This is a developing story...