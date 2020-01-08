News
Tulsa Police Make Arrest In Second Homicide Of 2020
Wednesday, January 8th 2020, 12:45 PM CST
Updated:
Tulsa Police said they have made in arrest in the city's second homicide of 2020. Charles Boaz is accused of shooting 26-year-old Kim Hayes.
Hayes was shot outside his home in the 1700 block of West Virgin, near Apache and Union, Sunday night, January 5.
Boaz, 28, was arrested around 71st Street and Highway 75 Wednesday morning, a news release states.
Related Story: Police Identify Man Found Shot To Death At His Tulsa Home
This is a developing story. Check back to News On 6 and NewsOn6.com for updates.