Tulsa Fire, Black Dog Fire, Turley Fire, and Sperry are responded to a grass fire in the area of Osage Dr and 63rd St North. According to firefighters at the scene, the fire started on private land and is mostly out. They say it started as a grass fire but then spread to what appears to be a junkyard. They say around 20 cars caught fire. The above video shows the smoke from that fire near Turley.