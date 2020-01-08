Former Expo Square CFO Charged In Embezzlement Case
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A former CFO of the Tulsa Expo Square has been federally indicted in an ongoing embezzlement investigation.
The U.S. Attorney filed two charges against former Expo Square chief financial officer Brandy Okey Wednesday. The announcement comes after a lengthy investigation process that began after a significant amount of money was found missing from December 2015 to September 4, 2018.
Okey faces one count of fraud and one count of filing a false income tax return. The indictment says she stole a total of $654,579.
The Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority said it will continue to work with the FBI and IRS in this investigation.
"We have been committed to continuing our operations and there has been no event disruption due to this criminal activity,” said Mark Andrus, President / CEO.
TCPFA or the "Fair Board" is a public trust, with five board members, that oversees the Tulsa County Fairgrounds.