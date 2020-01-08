News
Pawnee County Fire Threatens Ranch
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Pawnee County firefighters are fighting a massive grass fire off of Highway 15 North of Pawnee.
Pawnee Firefighters believe the fire started near the roadway then started spreading north and now they say the fire is stuck in a ravine. They don’t believe any structures are in danger but at one point there were some homes and cattle threatened.
Firefighters say the hardest part is getting access to the main bulk of the fire but several fire departments like Pawnee Nation -Meramac- Red Rock fire and Morristown have all responded and are working to get this fire put out.