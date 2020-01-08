News
Tulsa Man Found Guilty Of Outraging Public Decency
Wednesday, January 8th 2020
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa County jury finds Paul Tay guilty of misdemeanor outraging public decency and recommends he spend nine months in the county jail and pay the maximum fine of $500.
Prosecutors say Tay was at 34th and Sheridan in July with a sex toy on his helmet and holding a sign requesting a sexual act for a dollar.
Tay testified that it was performance art and was for political gain because he was trying to get name recognition since he's running for Mayor. Prosecutors pointed out his name was not on the sign.