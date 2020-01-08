LIBERTY, Oklahoma - The OSBI is investigating a shooting involving a Sequoyah County deputy and reserve deputy.

The Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office got a 9-1-1 call about a man walking down the road with a handgun, pointing it at people in Liberty. When deputies found Matthew Swain, they say he pointed a weapon at them, so they shot him.

Swain was flown to an Arkansas hospital where he is now recovering. The sheriff's office says gun he was carrying was a pellet gun designed to look like a pistol. 

 

 

 