OSBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Sequoyah County
Wednesday, January 8th 2020, 5:51 PM CST
Updated:
LIBERTY, Oklahoma - The OSBI is investigating a shooting involving a Sequoyah County deputy and reserve deputy.
The Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office got a 9-1-1 call about a man walking down the road with a handgun, pointing it at people in Liberty. When deputies found Matthew Swain, they say he pointed a weapon at them, so they shot him.
Swain was flown to an Arkansas hospital where he is now recovering. The sheriff's office says gun he was carrying was a pellet gun designed to look like a pistol.