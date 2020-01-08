News
Convicted Sex Offender Sought In Washington County
Wednesday, January 8th 2020, 7:11 PM CST
Updated:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Washington County Sheriff's Office asked the public to help them find a wanted man. Deputies say Edward Ellis Jr. is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.
He's also wanted for leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license.
Deputies say Ellis refuses to turn himself in, so if you know where deputies can find him, call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 918-332-4000.