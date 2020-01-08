Case Community Park In Sand Springs Reopens Playgrounds After Flooding
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - The playgrounds in a Sand Springs park are reopening after they were covered in water during the spring flooding.
Last May, water was up to the roof line of concession stands at Case Community Park. Now, repairs are wrapping up.
Hundreds of acres of land around the Arkansas were inundated with flood water. One of the lowest spots, with the deepest water, was a newly improved park - the Case Community Park - where new playground equipment was barely above water and the expensive playground surface was floating.
The damage, just to the surfacing, was $200,000, and the material was in short supply.
"This must have been a widespread issue across Oklahoma because finding the material was problematic, but we've crossed the finish line on two of the five playgrounds and hope to wrap up the other three playgrounds in the next month or so," said Sand Springs Parks Director Jeff Edwards.
The parks department worked for months to clean and repair the equipment and get the first two playgrounds open. There was a huge outpouring of help from the community, to clear out debris and speed up the process.
Now, it's hard to imagine what happened here.
"About 5 to 6 feet where we're standing, up to 10 feet of water in areas," Edwards said.
Edwards said the City is fronting the money for the repairs but is hopeful the federal government will reimburse some of the cost.
Across the park, the damage was estimated at $1.5 million.
"Luckily our city has a good healthy emergency reserve, so it's funding from years' past," the parks director said.
The other three playgrounds should be open in March.