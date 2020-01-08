Tulsans Voice Strong Opinions On What They Want In Next Police Chief
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsans got their second chance to voice their opinions about what they would like to see in Tulsa's next police chief. People packed into the Rudisill library for a town hall meeting.
Many voiced their strong opinions.
One of the most talked about topics was accountability. Many people said they want the next police chief to make sure his or her officers are accountable for their actions both on and off the job.
People said they want a chief committed to authentic community policing and someone who will ensure meaningful bias training. People at the meeting also said they also want to see more diversity on the police force.
Right now there are seven internal candidates: three deputy chiefs and four majors.
"So we need someone that is going to hold them accountable. We need for African Americans and Hispanics, and Latinos and women in the Tulsa Police Department to understand what we are going through on a daily basis," said former City Councilor and former President of the Tulsa Chapter of the NAACP Joe Williams.
There will be one more meeting inside the OU-Tulsa Learning Center Thursday night at 6 p.m.