News
Tulsa Police: 1 Arrested, Stolen Truck Recovered
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a man is in custody after he's accused of stealing a vehicle Thursday morning.
Police said the suspect has a history of stealing multiple vehicles in the past and, now, he's headed back to jail.
Officers said a GMC truck was reported stolen earlier Thursday morning near Pine and Gilcrease Museum Road.
An officer saw the suspect driving that vehicle near 6th Street and Utica and made the traffic stop.
He pulled into the QuikTrip near 11th Street and Utica and that's where he was arrested.
Officers said they also made another stolen truck arrest at this same QuikTrip a few hours earlier.