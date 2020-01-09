Gusty south winds will continue through the morning hours before decreasing some later this evening as the pressure gradient relaxes. Yet, south winds from 20 to 35 mph should remain for the morning hours. This is bringing low level and mid-level moisture back across the area from the south setting the stage for spotty showers or pockets of drizzle later today with highs reaching the mid-60s. Later this evening, a few isolated storms will be possible across eastern OK, but these will remain below severe levels. A much stronger upper level system, currently along the Pacific Coastal region, will drop down south and deepen across the southwestern U.S. over the next 48 hours. This powerful upper level system will emerge into the central plains Friday evening triggering a large area of rain and thunderstorms, including the threat of severe weather across eastern OK. Wind speeds aloft in the range of 80 to 100 knots will roll across the Red River Friday night with the possibility of a regional severe weather outbreak including damaging winds and tornadoes across the part of Texas, the Ark-La-Tex and far southeastern OK. More northward, near and slightly west of the metro, storms will be on the starting line for severe weather, and all modes will be possible. Some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will also remain possible with this system and a flash flood watch will be posted for the metro eastward Friday. The main severe weather window currently appears from 1pm to 10pm for the eastern third of the state, with the metro window roughly during the early portions of that timeline. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. A slightly more favorable area for tornadoes will be across southeastern OK, but other areas across eastern OK will also have this chance.