McAlester Tourism Coordinator Hopes to Bring Reba Statue Downtown
McALESTER, Oklahoma - The City of McAlester is looking to bring in tourists with a larger than life statue of Oklahoma's Own Reba McEntire.
A tweet this week by Lt. Gov Matt Pinnell indicated plans for a statue are possibly in the works.
It said, "They just panned to a shot of The Rocky Statue and the "Rocky Steps" during the Seattle/Philadelphia game. It's good, but the future Reba McEntire statue in McAlester will be epic. Get Ready. #OklahomaMusicTrail”
The McAlester-News Capital reports city's tourism coordinator Eddie Gray has wanted to put in a statue downtown for quite some time and now has the blessing from Reba and her team.
The country music super star and actress was born in McAlester and graduated from Kiowa High School, just south of McAlester.
The newspaper says including the base, the statue would be 10 to 11 feet tall and would cost about 60-thousand dollars. Gray said he hopes to community organizations will donate toward the project.
Gray told the McAlester News-Capital he believes a statue would draw Reba fans to town and get folks off the highway and into the city's downtown.
He is expected to present the plan to the City Council in the next few weeks.