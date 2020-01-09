President Trump Announces Sanctions Against Iran, Calls For Diplomacy
Tensions between the U.S. and Iran may be easing after President Trump chose to not retaliate militarily for Iran's missile attack.
In his address, President Trump announced additional sanctions against Iran and called for diplomacy.
The White House now wants to negotiate a new nuclear deal.
Wednesday, there was a closed door meeting with administration officials defending the drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani.
Democrats said the briefing failed to prove the strike was a good decision, but most Republicans thought otherwise.
Meanwhile, leaders in Iran said there won't be any concessions until the U.S. pulls its troops out of the region.
On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to take a vote on a war powers resolution to try and limit President Trump's military action against Iran.