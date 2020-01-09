(Oklahoma City, OK)- The CDC is warning this year’s flu virus is particularly unusual, and it is expected to be severe. The worst of the flu season may still be ahead as flu activity across Oklahoma has ramped up significantly just two weeks into the new year. The number of flu deaths in Oklahoma and Tulsa Counties, and across the state, is on the rise. There has also been a significant increase in the number of influenza related hospitalization across the state. Oklahomans who haven’t received a vaccine yet should make it a priority as soon as possible. The vaccine is one of the most important things we all can do for ourselves and/or our children to protect against the flu and/or reduce complications from the flu.