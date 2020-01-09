News
North American Numbering Plan Administrator Reveals New Area Code For OKC Area
OKLAHOMA CITY - A new area code was announced for the Oklahoma City area Thursday.
According to officials, The North American Numbering Plan Administrator notified the Oklahoma Corporation Commission that 572 will be the new area code for area previously served by the 405.
By the end of next year, the Oklahoma City Metro is expected to run out of phone numbers due to high demand. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission unanimously approved the plan for a second area code Wednesday.