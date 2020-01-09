Woman Arrested After Bixby Child Reported Missing
BIXBY, Oklahoma - Authorities said they arrested Karissa Ford in a Bixby child stealing case. U.S. Marshals took her into custody in Eufaula with the assistance of Creek Nation Lighthorse Police and the Safe Trails Task Force.
A 1-year-old girl was reported missing in Bixby January 3, a news release states. News On 6 has learned Ford is the girl's mother, but she did not have custody of the child. Ford was visiting when the child's guardian fell asleep, and Ford left with the girl, police said.
Bixby Police said the guardian reported the child missing 24 hours later. The Bixby Police Department and Marshals tracked Ford as she went to Arkansas then back to Oklahoma, a news release said.
They located Ford and the child at a trailer home in rural Eufaula. The child is safely back with family, according to the U.S. Marshals.
Ford is in the Tulsa County Jail.
