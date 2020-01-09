Home Invasion Suspects Crash Into Another Car Head-On During Tulsa Pursuit
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two suspects in an armed robbery and home invasion hit another vehicle while running from authorities, according to Tulsa Police. The crash took place at 84th and Sheridan just before noon Thursday, January 9.
At least three people, including the suspects, were taken to the hospital. Police said they are expected to be OK.
Tulsa Police said the suspects put a gun to a woman's head at her home near 66th and New Haven and held her hostage while stealing her belongings. She was shaken up but able to help police with descriptions of the men who held her hostage, according to TPD.
TPD spotted the suspects' vehicle shortly afterward and tried to pull them over near 96th and Delaware. There was a short, high-speed pursuit before the injury crash.
"They had just committed a very violent crime against somebody, and they were trying to get away," said Lt. White, TPD.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
