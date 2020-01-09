Okla. Family Raises Money To Help Combat Wildfires In Australia
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - Inside an art center in downtown Guthrie, a brother and sister are making Australia feel a lot closer to home.
High school freshman Peyton Hayes and her 8-year-old brother Bo are making magnets for those who donate to relief efforts in Australia.
“It’s very, very sad for these animals and the people,” said Peyton, who cut around a stencil of Australia in clay, then stamped the letters of the country.
Bo stamped out hearts that appear on the finished magnets which are glazed and sent out to donors.
“You may not be able to do a lot for them, but you can do something,” said Traci Biggs Hayes, Peyton and Bo’s mom.
Those making donations to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors on Traci Hayes’s Facebook page will receive a homemade magnet.
The goal is to raise $2,000 by Valentine’s Day.