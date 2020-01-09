Storms will shift east of Green Country late Friday night, with significantly colder air moving in. By early Saturday morning, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and brief ice will develop west of Tulsa. This should quickly changeover to snow as Saturday morning progresses. Snow accumulation of a few inches is most likely across northeast Oklahoma, with lower amounts across southeast Oklahoma. In addition, wind chills could dip into the teens or single digits Saturday morning with stiff north winds.