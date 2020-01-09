Tulsa Business Holds Slumber Parties For Dogs
TULSA, Oklahoma - Whoever heard of a slumber party for dogs? They have them at Dogville, a boarding and daycare facility for dogs and cats. Delana McNac is a retired veterinarian. She opened Dogville seven years ago with the idea they could be something more.
"I wanted to set up the type of scenario where we would do skilled nursing for dogs," McNac said.
Because of her training and the fact they are staffed 24 hours, they are able to do that.
It’s the slumber party room that got our attention. For dogs that are behavior tested and that get along, there’s a room with a big double bed and a TV where the dogs - and even the overnight staffer - can get a little shut-eye.
“There’s a lot of cleaning involved, also the dogs have to be walked five or six times a day," she said.
So it’s more than just sleeping. In the building next door is Kitty City, a similar facility for cats. Rooms there have cat distractions like live birds they can watch, aquariums with fish, and TVs tuned to Cat TV - purrrfect.