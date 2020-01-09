News
Tulsa Police Video Shows Arrest Of 'Country' In Christmas Eve Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police shared arrest video of a man known as "Country" who's accused of shooting a man for hanging out with Country's girlfriend, whose nickname is "Cooter."
The video from the A&E show Live-PD shows Derek Lovell, also known as Country, being arrested on several complaints including shooting with intent to kill. Tulsa Police said Lovell fired 10 shots at Billy Pickrell's car on Christmas Eve. Pickrell was hit three times.
Police say Lovell has a criminal history including concealing stolen property and larceny.
