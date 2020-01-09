News
Tulsa Co. Jury: Man Found Guilty Of Murdering Woman While Breaking Into Car
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa County Jury found a man guilty of murder for a woman’s shooting death on Highway 75.
It happened last April, when Matthew Thornbrough broke into a woman's disabled car parked on the highway.
The woman's father went to work on the car and got into a fight with Thornbrough.
During the scuffle, Thornbrough's gun went off, hitting Angela Walker, who was sitting in Thornbrough's car.
The jury convicted Thornbrough of second-degree murder and several other crimes. They recommend he goes to prison for nearly 50 years.