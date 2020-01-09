Sen. Lankford Claims Oklahoma Faces Risk Of Iranian Cyber Attacks
WASHINGTON, D.C - Amid tensions between the U.S. and Iran, Senator James Lankford claims Oklahoma could be a possible target for a foreign cyber attack.
"Iran can't keep up with U.S. Military. They know that they're not going to keep up with our army, but they do what is called 'asymmetric warfare,'" Lankford said.
Lankford said that style of warfare is where a military presence is known, but Iran would seek other ways to have "some kind of plausible deniability to be able to attack our economy."
In a conference call with Oklahoma stakeholders, Lankford explained that Iranian-linked cyber attacks have been steadily increasing over the last six months as general hostility toward America has been increasing in Iran. They're targeting things like banks, municipal water systems, casinos, and something especially big in Oklahoma - oil and energy.