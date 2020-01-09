Tulsa Mayor Prepares To Interview 7 Police Chief Candidates
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum is preparing to interview seven candidates for the city’s next police chief.
Thursday night, Tulsans told the mayor what they want to see in the next police chief as part of the final town hall meeting.
People filled the OU-Tulsa Schusterman Learning Center for the final town hall. Some told the mayor they want to see officers get better bias training.
Others spoke about how they believe whoever takes the top spot on the department should be highly educated when it comes to substance abuse and mental health.
Several people also spoke about the importance of Tulsans being involved in some way with hiring process.
Right now, there are seven internal candidates vying for the top position, three Deputy Chiefs and four Majors. Major Luther Breashears, Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks, Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish, Major Wendell Franklin, Major Matthew Kirkland (Ret), Deputy Chief of Police Dennis Larsen, and Major Laurel Roberts have all applied.
Bynum said he will interview the candidates, and if he believes they should look outside of those seven then he will open it up to a nationwide search.
Bynum did not say when he expects to announce his choice for the next police chief.