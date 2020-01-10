News
Police Search For Suspect After Man Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Friday, January 10th 2020, 4:45 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said they are looking for a Toyota Prius with plates EAU-069 driven by Jordan Jones after a man was shot at an apartment complex.
Officers said Jones shot another man in the leg at the Bradford Apartments Friday morning.
Officers said they were called to the apartment complex at around 2:30 Friday morning and found Wesley Stepp inside a bedroom with a gun shot wound in the calf.
EMSA took Stepp to the hospital.
Stepp's girlfriend told police she was asleep when Jones kicked open the front door of the apartment and got into a fight with her boyfriend, Wesley Stepp.
Police said the suspect shot the suspect shot the victim in leg, and then took the girlfriend's Toyota Prius.
Stepp's girlfriend told police that Jones had been staying with them for a few days.
If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.