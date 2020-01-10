Yale Street Project Expected To Lessen Rush Hour Congestion
TULSA, Oklahoma - Road crews are working on a street project near Yale and the Creek Turnpike that is expected to lessen rush hour congestion in that corridor.
Drivers have noticed the road work over the last few days just north of the Creek, but the good news is it's not disrupting traffic.
Crews are in the process of taking out the median near the westbound ramps, and city leaders said they'll create a stacking lane for drivers turning eastbound onto the Creek. That means drivers heading south on Yale should run into less congestion.
City Councilor Phil Lakin, who represents this part of town, posted about the changes on his Facebook page.
He said with more people moving south, it was time to get this done.
"So many people are using our roads to get home to those other communities, and they're going eastbound on the Creek; we have to provide for them, so our folks in Tulsa can get home more quickly and efficiently as well" said Lakin.
City leaders said the project should take a week to 10 days to finish.