A very potent upper level trough is approaching the plains this morning with strong jet streak winds from 80 to 100 knots a possibility. Low level moisture has rapidly increased over the last 36 hours with dew points nearing the upper 50s and lower 60s across eastern OK this morning. A strong cold front will develop and move across northwestern OK early this morning and will be approaching the northeastern Ok vicinity by early afternoon. A surface low pressure area may also form along the Red River Valley and track eastward through the early afternoon period. All these features support the chances today for scattered storms this morning through midday before a line of thunderstorm activity develops by afternoon and moves eastward. A few storms may be nearing the metro between 11am and 1pm that could produce hail and gusty winds, but the amount of instability remains in question for the early periods. Regardless, around midday to early afternoon, additional storms will begin forming ahead of the front and could become severe with all modes of severe weather possible. Around the 4pm to 6pm hours, the cold front will be moving east-southeast, and storms will become more numerous along the front developing a line of strong to severe storms capable of damaging winds, very heavy rainfall and possibly a few embedded tornadoes. This line of storm activity will then exit southeastern OK around the 8pm to 10pm hours with additional severe storms continuing across northeast Texas into the ArkLaTex where significant severe weather will occur.