DGX Hold Grand Opening In Downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Dollar General is holding an official grand opening of its new concept store near 6th Street and Boston in downtown Tulsa Friday.
One thing downtown Tulsa doesn't have--that some wish it did--is a grocery store.
While DGX is not a full-service grocery store, it is designed for metropolitan living.
DGX had a soft opening last month, but Friday is the day they're really excited about.
The first 50 customers who showed up for the grand opening got goodie bags and a $10 gift card.
The store has things like fresh produce, grab-and-go snacks, pet and cleaning supplies, beauty products, and some home decor items.
The hope is that this business will attract more foot traffic to downtown, and some who work downtown, like Domingo Galdos, are already fans.
"There was a big gap because downtown you always had to go Reasor's or Warehouse Market or Brookside if you wanted so much as a potato or an onion. Now you can get everything right here" said Galdos.
The 7 a.m. opening time is just for Friday's grand opening. Normal hours for DGX will be 8 a.m until 10 p.m.