News
Iran 'Likely' Shot Down Ukrainian Plane, U.S. & Allies Say
Friday, January 10th 2020, 8:24 AM CST
Updated:
The U.S. and its allies said it is likely that Iran shot down a Ukrainian plane shortly after takeoff Wednesday morning.
"The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile" said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
New video apparently showed the moment of impact, and the fiery debris coming down near Tehran.
It came just hours after the Iranian missile strikes targeting U.S. troops which was in retaliation for a drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani.
Officials do not believe this was intentional, but it happened while Iran was on high alert as it waited for a response from the U.S. that never came.
So far, Iran has denied the claims.