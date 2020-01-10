TULSA, Oklahoma - Spirit AeroSystems announced that it is laying off approximately 2,800 employees at its Wichita, Kansas facility. They plan smaller workforce reductions later this month at Tulsa and McAlester plants, a news release said.

Spirit officials said the layoffs are because of the 737 MAX production suspension and ongoing uncertainty of when production will resume. 

Officials said Spirit is a significant supplier of the 737 MAX program, and the MAX represents more than 50 percent of Spirit's annual revenue. 

The company said layoffs will start on January 22nd.

 