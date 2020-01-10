News
Tulsa Public Schools Cancels Enrollment Expo Due To Weather Forecast
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools has called of their Enrollment Expo planned for January 11 due to the forecast of winter weather.
"At this time, there remains a high degree of certainty that the weather conditions in the morning could include a wintry mix of sleet and snow with a wind chill of 14 degrees," the school system said in a news release.
"Although the ground temperatures are warm, the combination of the low wind chill, consistent precipitation and low temperatures overnight, and forecasted wintry mix followed by snow in the early hours could create unsafe road, sidewalk, and parking lot conditions."
No decisions have been made as yet about athletic events planned for Saturday.