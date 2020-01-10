Video Reveals New Details About Murder Of Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller
PENSACOLA, Florida - We are getting new details in a Florida homicide investigation after deputies say a Mannford police officer killed Police Chief Lucky Miller back in November.
Police interrogation video shows the suspect Mike Nealey sitting down with two investigators as they ask him about the night his chief died. The two men were in Pensacola, Florida for a police training conference.
Nealey tells investigators after the two got into town, they went to dinner and had been drinking.
Investigators said the two men got in a fight in their hotel room, and Miller died from his injuries.
Nealey repeatedly said in the interview it is "unbelievable" Miller is dead. Just a few minutes after investigators read Nealey his Miranda rights, he asks investigators a question.
Mike Nealey: "I know you're asking me questions, but can I ask you a question?"
Investigator: "Absolutely.
Mike Nealey: "OK. Homicide - who, who, who is dead?"
Investigator: "Lucky is dead."
Mike Nealey: "Lucky is dead?"
Investigator: "Yes, sir."
Mike Nealey: "Hmm. OK."
The entire video is 52 minutes long, and we also have photos of the crime scene, so we will have much more to share at 4 and 5 p.m.